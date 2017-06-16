Supreme Court preparing to review Kan...

Supreme Court preparing to review Kansas' new K-12 finance law

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The attorney general urged Kansas' highest court Friday to approve a new formula for allocating state funding to public schools and the accompanying $285 million aid package developed by lawmakers in a bid to align the system with the Kansas Constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a written notice the bill adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback met directives articulated by the Kansas Supreme Court.

