Sunday evening collision injures Dodge City woman

Monday Jun 19

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven eastbound by Samantha Haun, 15, of Dodge City, failed to yield to a northbound 2004 Chrysler 300M at the intersection of Hancock and Crawford streets, which is a block south of U.S. 56, in Ensign.

