Rollover accident in Russell County injures Dodge City man
An injury accident at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday 10 miles north of Russell on U.S. Highway 281 sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Report, a 2015 Kenworth box truck driven by Quint Lee Ingram, 48, Dodge City, was northbound on U.S. Highway 281.
