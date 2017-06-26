OHP Report: Pedestrian Killed In Canadian County
The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday June 26, on Interstate 40 at Banner Road. According to authorities, a Kia Forte driven by a white female, age 62 of Dodge City, Kansas was traveling westbound in the middle lane when she struck 45 year old Renee Paterson of Montesano, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jun 13
|Dez nutz
|263
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May '17
|johnandjudy
|1
|Adriana @casino
|May '17
|Visiting2day
|1
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar '17
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC