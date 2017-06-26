OHP Report: Pedestrian Killed In Cana...

OHP Report: Pedestrian Killed In Canadian County

The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. Monday June 26, on Interstate 40 at Banner Road. According to authorities, a Kia Forte driven by a white female, age 62 of Dodge City, Kansas was traveling westbound in the middle lane when she struck 45 year old Renee Paterson of Montesano, Washington.

