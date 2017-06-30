FD council to discuss open burning

FD council to discuss open burning

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Messenger

Fort Dodge City Council members will discuss open burning and once again try to determine the future ownership of a rundown house now in the local government's possession when they meet Monday. The council will meet for a workshop on open burning at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. Since 2010, city law has banned open burning of yard waste except during designated periods in the spring and fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jun 13 Dez nutz 263
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May '17 johnandjudy 1
Adriana @casino May '17 Visiting2day 1
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar '17 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,620 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC