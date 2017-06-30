FD council to discuss open burning

Fort Dodge City Council members will discuss open burning and once again try to determine the future ownership of a rundown house now in the local government's possession when they meet Monday. The council will meet for a workshop on open burning at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 819 First Ave. S. Since 2010, city law has banned open burning of yard waste except during designated periods in the spring and fall.

