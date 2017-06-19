Cowboy culture in the spotlight at historical society fundraiser
The celebration of history in Hays continued as the Ellis County Historical Society brought cowboy culture to town in a fundraising chuck wagon dinner and concert Friday night at the National Guard Armory. With Hays, Ellis County and Historic Fort Hays celebrating the 150th anniversaries of their foundings this year, an Old West theme, and especially a chuck wagon meal, seemed appropriate, said Lee Dobrantz, director of the Ellis County Historical Society Museum.
