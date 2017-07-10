Bat Cats lose to Dodge City at home
Great Bend Bat Cats pitcher Taylor Langston pitched five solid innings Tuesday. But Dodge City A's pitcher Adam Thies shut down the Bat Cats bats in a 4-1 Jayhawk League baseball victory at Al Burns Field.
