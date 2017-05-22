Where tornadoes formed Friday in cent...

Where tornadoes formed Friday in central Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service has produced a map showing the location of tornado reports early in Friday's stormy weather across central Kansas. The tornadoes first began dropping in Barber and Pratt counties in mid-afternoon before the line of storms moved east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
Adriana @casino May 2 Visiting2day 1
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar '17 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC