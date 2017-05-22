Where tornadoes formed Friday in central Kansas
The Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service has produced a map showing the location of tornado reports early in Friday's stormy weather across central Kansas. The tornadoes first began dropping in Barber and Pratt counties in mid-afternoon before the line of storms moved east.
