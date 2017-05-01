Western Plains blinded by historic la...

Western Plains blinded by historic late-spring blizzard

Monday Read more: The Washington Post

A monster spring storm that spurred deadly tornadoes in Texas and flooding rains in the Ozarks unleashed a raging blizzard in the Western Plains over the weekend. The snow shut down numerous roads Sunday in western Kansas, which was hardest hit.

