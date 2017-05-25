Two USDs in Reno County lack candidates to run
Candidate filings are picking up in Reno County, although as of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed to run for Haven USD 312 or Fairfield USD 310 school boards, or for city offices in Partridge and Willowbrook.
