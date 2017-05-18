Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today

Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today

We're tracking the most active day of 'severe weather season' 2017at least so far. For the first time this year, a *HIGH RISK* is in play for most of Western and Central Kansas, including cities like Wichita and Dodge City.

