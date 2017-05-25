Sunflower Holds 60th Annual Meeting
Sunflower Electric Power Corporation held its 60th annual meeting in Dighton, Kan., on May 19, 2017. The board of directors elected officers and received the annual report of the Corporation, which is available on the Sunflower website.
