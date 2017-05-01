Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Kansas wheat farmers
There are 1 comment on the The Wichita Eagle story from Yesterday, titled Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Kansas wheat farmers. In it, The Wichita Eagle reports that:
It's still too early to know for sure, but some western Kansas farmers are reporting much of their wheat was damaged or killed by the weight of the wet snow. A more exact answer will come during this week's annual tour of the state's wheat country by dozens of agricultural analysts and industry experts.
United States
#1 4 hrs ago
We were in that blizzard in a 18 wheeler. It was very bad. We were stuck on some ice and woke up to a young farmer with a 9 or 10 yr. Old with a plow. Helping clear the roads and pulling people out of the ditches. No one from the city or state was there. It was near Seldon Ks. The young man was a hero in our eyes. He seen lights on the street from his house and came to see if anyone needed help. I didnt get his name but wished i did to thank him once again for being the hero for us. You might remember us in a white 18 wheeler me and my husband were stuck on some ice from sitting in the line of vehicles. All i know is he had a beautiful big smile and was happy to help us all out. Thank you. Thanks to all the people and farmers who came later to help us all.
