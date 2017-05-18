Senate wagers on success of lottery, ...

Senate wagers on success of lottery, bingo automation

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Capital-Journal

People buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts Lotto Store just inside the California border Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, near Primm, Nev. A divided Senate signed off on a deal allowing lottery ticket vending machines in Kansas retail stores despite bipartisan consternation Friday about the procedure used to include language in the bill authorizing comparable machines for bingo ticket transactions.

