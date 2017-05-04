Kansas increasingly turning wind into gold

The state will reach 5,000 megawatts of wind power generation capacity this year, according to the American Wind Energy Association's first-quarter report. In the first three months of 2017, two wind farms - the 200-megawatt Cimarron Bend II wind farm in Clark County and the 280-megawatt Western Plains wind farm in Ford County - came on line.

