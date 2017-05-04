Kansas increasingly turning wind into gold
The state will reach 5,000 megawatts of wind power generation capacity this year, according to the American Wind Energy Association's first-quarter report. In the first three months of 2017, two wind farms - the 200-megawatt Cimarron Bend II wind farm in Clark County and the 280-megawatt Western Plains wind farm in Ford County - came on line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|Adriana @casino
|May 2
|Visiting2day
|1
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar '17
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC