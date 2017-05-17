High winds lead to damage in area
Darin Myers, Ellis County Fire Chief and Emergency Management director, said they haven't had reports of any significant damage yet, just the usual occurrences with high winds - damage to trees, shingles, etc. Mike Morley, manager of corporate communications for Midwest Energy, said they had a few outages and damage to power lines last night, but nothing significant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|Adriana @casino
|May 2
|Visiting2day
|1
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar '17
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC