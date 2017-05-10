Fort Dodge City Council: Buildings, street project on tap
The fate of some rundown buildings and a contract for designing a future street project will be considered by the Fort Dodge City Council when it meets Monday. The elected officials are expected to award a contract for demolishing buildings at 1011 14th St. S.W. and 1023 14th St. S.W. The council will also consider selling a fire-damaged house at 357 Fifth St. N.W. that the city government acquired under the state's abandoned buildings law.
