FD council enacts fireworks limits
The Fort Dodge City Council moved Monday to put some limits on a potential fireworks frenzy now that a new state law has made the sale and use of pyrotechnics legal. The council voted unanimously to place some additional rules above and beyond the requirements of the state law on the use of fireworks in the city limits.
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|Adriana @casino
|May 2
|Visiting2day
|1
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar '17
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
