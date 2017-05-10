Dodge City penis pump maker to pay $1 million over fraud claims
A Dodge City medical equipment supplier has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare. Pos-T-Vac Inc., a Dodge City company that manufactures male vacuum erection supplies - also known as penis pumps - agreed to the settlement that it violated the False Claims Act by improperly charging Medicare for durable medical supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|Adriana @casino
|May 2
|Visiting2day
|1
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar '17
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC