Dodge City penis pump maker to pay $1...

Dodge City penis pump maker to pay $1 million over fraud claims

Monday May 8

A Dodge City medical equipment supplier has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare. Pos-T-Vac Inc., a Dodge City company that manufactures male vacuum erection supplies - also known as penis pumps - agreed to the settlement that it violated the False Claims Act by improperly charging Medicare for durable medical supplies.

