Cargill to Sell Two Remaining Feed Yards to Green Plains, Inc.

April 26, 2017 - Cargill has reached an agreement to sell its beef cattle feed yards at Leoti, Kan., and Yuma, Colo., to Omaha-based Green Plains Inc., a vertically integrated ethanol producer with existing feed yards at Kismet, Kan., and Hereford, Texas. The approximately 90 people currently employed at Cargill's Colorado and Kansas feed yards will be offered positions with Green Plains.

