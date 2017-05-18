Athletic Department Shake Up

Athletic Department Shake Up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bring On The Cats

The big news from yesterday was the departure of deputy athletics director Laird Veatch to a similar position with the University of Florida. Jon Morse gave us the details of the move, plus his reaction and what it means for Kansas State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bring On The Cats.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
Adriana @casino May 2 Visiting2day 1
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar '17 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Ford County was issued at May 18 at 6:06PM CDT

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC