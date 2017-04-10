The Chisholm Trail turns 150, and Kan...

The Chisholm Trail turns 150, and Kansans are saying, 'Happy birthday'

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

It was 150 years ago - on Sept. 5, 1867 - that longhorn-driving cowboys arrived in Abilene, Kansas - marking the beginning of the Chisholm Trail.

