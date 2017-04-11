Superintendents support parts of school finance plan, but worry about five-year implementation
Superintendents are watching the progress of a school finance proposal in the Legislature this spring with a mix of hope and skepticism as lawmakers discuss the option of phasing in additional money over a five-year period. The latest iteration of a much-anticipated school funding plan would inject more than $750 million by stairstepping upward at a pace of about $150 million per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar 16
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC