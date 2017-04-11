Superintendents support parts of scho...

Superintendents support parts of school finance plan, but worry about five-year implementation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Superintendents are watching the progress of a school finance proposal in the Legislature this spring with a mix of hope and skepticism as lawmakers discuss the option of phasing in additional money over a five-year period. The latest iteration of a much-anticipated school funding plan would inject more than $750 million by stairstepping upward at a pace of about $150 million per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar 16 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cachers 1
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC