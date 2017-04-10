Search underway for missing former Ka...

Search underway for missing former Kansas priest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A search party of more than 100 people was out on horseback, in four-wheelers and pickup trucks on Thursday morning in search of Marvin Reif, a former priest from Dodge City. Reif went walking every day around town as part of his treatment, according to a spokesperson for Protection Valley Manor, but 10 days ago he didn't come back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar 16 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cachers 1
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC