New Dimension to Kansas' K-12 Funding Puzzle

Tuesday Apr 4

State courts have sparred with politicians for decades over how much money lawmakers are constitutionally obligated to provide public schools. But in Kansas this year, lawmakers and school officials are asking deeper questions about not only how much money is spent but also where to invest that money to assure that black, Latino, and low-income students, in particular, are seeing academic results.

