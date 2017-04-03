Healing rains falling in fire-ravaged southwest Kansas
Dodge City recorded 2.44 inches of rain Saturday, more than doubling the record for April 1, according to the National Weather Service. The old mark of 1.21 inches, set in 1988, was broken by 6 a.m. Saturday.
