Could Kansas lose Amtrak service?

Could Kansas lose Amtrak service?

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Communities in western Kansas upgraded their railroad tracks within the past two years in an effort to retain and improve passenger rail service. And a year ago this week, a new bus service was added between Newton, Wichita and the Amrak line in Oklahoma City - with hopes of converting it to train service one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar '17 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb '17 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cachers 1
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC