When fire is heading toward your house, what do you take with you?
The town of Englewood, population of about 80, probably suffered the most damage per capita of any town in Kansas in the largest wildfire to ever burn across the state. Sen. Pat Roberts hugs Joyce Ediger on Friday in Englewood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb 28
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC