Supreme Court ruling on school funding case expected today

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Supreme Court is expected to release its ruling Thursday on whether the state provides adequate funding to schools. An e-mail from the Office of Judicial Administration said the court will issue its decision shortly after 11 a.m. today.

