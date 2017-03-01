Supreme Court ruling on school funding case expected today
The Kansas Supreme Court is expected to release its ruling Thursday on whether the state provides adequate funding to schools. An e-mail from the Office of Judicial Administration said the court will issue its decision shortly after 11 a.m. today.
