Proposed 2 percent cut to schools mystifies
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, pushed unsuccessfully Thursday for an across-the-board state funding cut of 2 percent for the remaining three months of the fiscal year, saying some school administrators were amenable to the cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Thu
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb 28
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC