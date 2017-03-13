Proposed 2 percent cut to schools mys...

Proposed 2 percent cut to schools mystifies

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, pushed unsuccessfully Thursday for an across-the-board state funding cut of 2 percent for the remaining three months of the fiscal year, saying some school administrators were amenable to the cut.

