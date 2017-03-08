NASA Captures Oklahoma Wildfire on Satellite

A stream of smoke from grass fires near Ashland, Kansas was spotted by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite instrument that flies aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite at 1924 UTC on March 6. The VIIRS instrument can detect the heat signatures from the fires, and actively burning areas are outlined in red in the image. Smoke appears as a light brown color and was blowing to the northeast.

