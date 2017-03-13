Man admits he lied to FBI investigati...

Man admits he lied to FBI investigating hate crime in Dodge City

A man questioned in connection federal hate crimes against three black Somali men in Dodge City admitted Thursday that he lied to FBI agents investigating the case. Diego Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Kansas to making false statements when he spoke voluntary to law enforcement about the June 2015 assaults, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

