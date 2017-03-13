Man admits he lied to FBI investigating hate crime in Dodge City
A man questioned in connection federal hate crimes against three black Somali men in Dodge City admitted Thursday that he lied to FBI agents investigating the case. Diego Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Kansas to making false statements when he spoke voluntary to law enforcement about the June 2015 assaults, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar 16
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb 28
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC