Harry E. Dechant 1927 ...

Harry E. Dechant, 89, died March 19, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Home in Ellis. Born Emanuel Henry on Aug. 10, 1927, in Antonino, he was the son of Cornel and Ursula Dechant.

