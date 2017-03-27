Girlfriend, trucker killed in wildfire were talking, then the phone went silent
On the charred landscape of Clark County where unprecedented wildfires raged, causing countless damage on March 6, Corey Holt is the only person who died. He was a 39-year-old out-of-state trucker driving a big rig at the wrong place, wrong time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|Mar 16
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb '17
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC