'Frontier Military Posts and the Women Who Called Them Home'

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Hays Daily News

The third program in a series of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fort Hays in its present location will be 2 p.m. March 19 in the Historic Fort Hays visitor's center. The program will focus on "Frontier Military Posts and the Women Who Called Them Home."

