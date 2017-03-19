Friday Night Dialogues: 'The Wickedes...

Friday Night Dialogues: 'The Wickedest Town in the American West'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Dodge City, Kansas in the 1870's was known as the most violent and turbulent town in the American West. On Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Tom Clavin will appear at the Shelter Island Library to discuss and sign copies of his newest book "Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 ) Mar 16 WAR ON JESUS CHRIST 1
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb 28 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC