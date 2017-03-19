Friday Night Dialogues: 'The Wickedest Town in the American West'
Dodge City, Kansas in the 1870's was known as the most violent and turbulent town in the American West. On Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Tom Clavin will appear at the Shelter Island Library to discuss and sign copies of his newest book "Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West."
