FD council to consider $104M city budget
A nearly $104 million budget that keeps the property tax rate unchanged will be considered by the Fort Dodge City Council when it meets Monday. The spending plan for the 2017-2018 fiscal year calls for hiring another building inspector, but maintains most government services at their current level.
