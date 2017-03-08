Dodge City entertains legislators in ...

Dodge City entertains legislators in tornado shelter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

That's Jan Stevens' philosophy and it served the director of Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau and other hosts of the community's annual dinner for state legislators when a tornado warning sent the dinner crowd to a shelter Monday evening at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ... Feb 28 Sensei 1
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan '17 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan '17 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan '17 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC