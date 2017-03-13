Cargill Donates $50,000 of Fencing Materials to Fire
In response to last week's fast-moving wildfires that consumed more than 1,000 square miles of rural Kansas, Cargill's Wichita-based North America protein business is donating $50,000 in new fencing materials to ranchers in the Ashland area of Western Kansas. Much of the impact was to grazing land on ranches in the western part of the state, with thousands of cattle perishing as wind-swept flames raced across pastures throughout the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repent ( REPENT ACTS 2 38 )
|7 hr
|WAR ON JESUS CHRIST
|1
|A day without immigrants: Dodge City residents ...
|Feb 28
|Sensei
|1
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan '17
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC