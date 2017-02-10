WKMA Scholarships Available 2017-2018 School Year
Western Kansas Manufacturers Association , sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, has once again announced the availability of scholarships to area technical colleges, vocational colleges and universities for the 2017-2018 school year. DODGE CITY, KS --- Western Kansas Manufacturers Association , sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, has once again announced the availability of scholarships to area technical colleges, vocational colleges and universities for the 2017-2018 school year.
