Storm identification classes begin th...

Storm identification classes begin this week in southwest Kansas

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The first class taught by the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the 4-H building in Cimarron. The classes are free and open to the public.

