Methodist Sunday school teacher detained in immigration raids

A Methodist Sunday school teacher in Kansas has reportedly been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is now believed to be set for deportation, sparking concern among local faith leaders unsettled by the surge of immigration raids under President Donald Trump. According to an account published by the United Methodist Church's communications office, Humberto Barralaga reportedly heard a knock at his door on Tuesday morning, February 7. He allowed two immigration officialsa S-a Swho were allegedly not wearing anything that identified themselves as ICE agentsa S-a Sinto his home to give them refuge from the cold.

