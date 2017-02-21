Liberal girls beat Great Bend for fir...

Liberal girls beat Great Bend for first place

LIBERAL 53, GREAT BEND 24 LIBERAL - Western Athletic Conference leader Liberal outscored Great Bend's girls 19-2 in the fourth quarter to roll past the Panthers 53-24 in Saturday's showdown for first place.

