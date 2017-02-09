Immigration restrictions hit close to...

Immigration restrictions hit close to home in Dodge City

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

With Dodge City being a highly diverse community, many locals are fearful of the immigration and border restrictions that President Donald Trump recently placed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu... Jan 27 Justin 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan 21 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan 18 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC