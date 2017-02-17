Great Bend boys capture WAC bowling t...

Great Bend boys capture WAC bowling title

DODGE CITY The Great Bend boys captured the Western Athletic Conference bowling championship and Panthers Jordan Black and Allie Brodrick earned WAC-Bowler of the Year honors.

