Gerlach, Huffman will marry in September
Megan is the daughter of Phil Huffman, of Dodge City, Kansas, and Melva Little, of Kinsley, Kansas. She graduated from Dodge City High School and Dodge City Community College, and is employed by Scott City First National Bank and Park Lane Nursing Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC