Curtis hired as city's new rec director
Curtis, who will begin work on March 13, takes over for Tom Gennette, who is retiring after 10 years as the Recreation Director. Curtis, who comes to Concordia from Salina, is returning to public wellness and recreation after a year in private enterprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blade-Empire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan 21
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC