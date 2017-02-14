Alfred LeRoy Dolezal
Alfred LeRoy Dolezal passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth, Kan. at the age of 87. He was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Wilson, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ellsworth Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan 21
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC