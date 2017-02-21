4 dead, including 3 children, following crash near Dodge City
Four people were reported killed following a crash east of Dodge City on Saturday, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County, about 10 miles east of Dodge City.
