Wyandotte High School counting on school funding ruling
The day has barely started, but Mary Stewart is already worried about one homeless student and others who arrive at her Kansas City, Kansas, high school in below-freezing temperatures with no winter coats. The principal never knows what's happened at home for these students - when they last ate, when they last slept, when they last were warm.
